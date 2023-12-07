ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The trial for a man accused of kidnapping, raping and killing 13-year-old girl Hania Aguilar in Robeson County in 2018 has been delayed again.

Michael McLellan had been scheduled to go on trial on Feb. 5, but the case was moved to July 22 during a hearing on Tuesday in Robeson County Superior Court, a trial court official said.

It’s the second time the case has been delayed. McLellan had been tentatively set to go on trial in September, but a motion to continue the trial until February was granted last April by Superior Court Judge James Gregory Bell.

McLellan is accused of kidnapping Aguilar from a yard in the Rosewood Mobile Home Park in the Lumberton area on Nov. 5, 2018, and then killing her.

An indictment returned on May 6, 2019, charged McLellan with first-degree murder, first-degree force sex offense; statutory sexual offense with a person less than 15 years of age; larceny of a motor vehicle; felonious restraint; abduction of children; concealing/failing to report the death of a child; first-degree forcible rape; statutory rape of a child younger than 15; and first-degree kidnapping.

Officials said Aguilar was forced into a stolen SUV that was later found in Lumberton. A body, which was later identified as that of Aguilar, was found on Nov. 27, 2018, off Wire Grass Road in the Lumberton area.

News13 learned in June 2019 that prosecutors would seek the death penalty against McLellan.