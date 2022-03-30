ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed Wednesday morning in a crash in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened Wednesday morning on NC 41, Lewis said. The crash was near the Bladen County line.

A 1997 Toyota went left of center on NC 41 and hit a 2003 Ford head on, Lewis said. Both drivers were killed in the crash.

The driver of the Toyota was identified as Dominique Cratch, of Elizabethtown, according to Lewis. The driver of the Ford was identified as Della Hill, of Lumberton.

No other information was immediately available.