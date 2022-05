ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A truss manufacturing company plans to spend about $6.1 million to build a production site in Robeson County, the company and county announced Thursday afternoon.

Atlantic Building Components & Services will build the facility at the site of the former Munsingwear facility in Fairmont.

The facility will employ 105 people, according to the announcement.

The company, which is headquartered in Moncks Corner, also has facilities in Easley and Sparta.