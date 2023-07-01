FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) – Two men are wanted by the Fairmont Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Carolina Regional Task Force for allegedly shooting at law enforcement officers, police said.

23-year-old Lakota Locklear and 22-year-old Tyrese Pittman, both of Fairmont are wanted.

According to police, the incident happened June 8th when a detective investigating a stolen vehicle taken in a carjacking spotted the stolen vehicle on Pittman Street in Fairmont.

Once the stolen vehicle was located, multiple people in the car began shooting and struck the investigating detective’s vehicle, police said.

Officers were called and surrounded the area and the suspects fired at a Robeson County Deputy who was assisting, police said.

The people in the vehicle attempted to flee and the driver lost control of the car and wrecked.

The occupants in the vehicle got out of the vehicle and fled into a wooded area and one of the people in the vehicle was caught, police said.

20-year-old Christopher Lewis of Lumberton is currently being held at the Robeson County Detention Center for this incident and other robbery and shooting charges, according to police.

Fairmont police encourage the community to contact them at 910-628-5115 or dial 911 if they have information on the location of Locklear or Pittman.