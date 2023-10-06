ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man tied to two killings in Robeson County was arrested Thursday by U.S. Marshals in Hoke County, North Carolina, authorities said.

James Roscoe McAllister, 32, of Lumber Bridge, faces first-degree murder and conspiracy charges in the July 21 killing of Michael Dyveon Smith Thomas, 18, of Hope Mills, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Two other people are facing charges in the shooting, which happened in the area of the 100 block of Chris Road.

At the time of his arrest, the sheriff’s office said McAllister was out of jail on bond after being charged with murder in the 2008 shooting death of David Bullard, 23, during a home invasion in Shannon. He was one of four people charged in the case.

McAllister is being held without bond in the Robeson County Detention Center.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office and Lumberton police. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

* * * Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in West Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.

Two other people have already been arrested in connection with Smith’s death. Trysten Jacoby Tyler, 21, of Lumberton, and Kayla Antionette Chavis, 36, of Shannon, were arrested on July 23 after an hourslong standoff in Shannon. They were charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy.