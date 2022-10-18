ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A section of Interstate 74 near Maxton in Robeson County was closed late Tuesday morning after a vehicle caught on fire, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
It happened at about 11:53 a.m. and the road was closed near Highway 74 Business, NCDOT said.
No additional information was immediately available.
