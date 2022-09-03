ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A section of Interstate 95 south near St. Pauls in Robeson County has reopened after being shut down Saturday morning because of a vehicle fire, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The fire closed part of the highway at mile-marker 33 near Highway 301, NCDOT said. The fire happened about 11 a.m., and the road was reopened by about 12:45 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

