ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. — One lane of Interstate 95 near Lumberton is closed because of a vehicle fire, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
The northbound lane is closed at Exit 17 near Highway 711, NCDOT said. The incident happened shortly before 8 a.m.
No additional information was immediately available.
