ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Traffic along a section of Interstate 95 in Robeson County remained slow Wednesday afternoon following a vehicle fire that briefly closed the southbound lanes, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

It happened about 12:10 p.m., and southbound I-95 was closed at mile-marker 5 near Raynham Road, exit 7, NCDOT said. It was reopened by about 1:20 p.m., NCDOT said.

No additional information was immediately available.

