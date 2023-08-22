ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted on an attempted murder charge barricaded himself inside a home for six hours on Tuesday before authorities used tear gas to end the standoff, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.
It happened at a home in the area of Pine Tree Road near Beam Road west of Lumberton, Wilkins said. A team of SWAT officers assisted in the arrest.
Wilkins said the man was found underneath the home. He said the suspect went through a hole in the home and was taken into custody.
The man’s father was also in the home but came out when deputies arrived, Wilkins said.
Wilkins said additional information will be released later.
* * *
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.