ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A wanted seventeen-year-old was found hiding in a wooded area on Mt. Zion Church Rd. in the Red Springs area Friday after attempting to flee from law enforcement, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The juvenile has been arrested and charged in relation to a shooting that occurred on Thursday, September 7. The juvenile is charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a minor.

The juvenile is also charged with violating pre-trial release orders for an unrelated shooting, according to deputies.

The juvenile was placed in the custody of the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center with a $700,000.00 secured bond. The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are likely.

The case was investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations and Juvenile Divisions. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

