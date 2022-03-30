ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A spring storm produced heavy rain, high winds and large hail Wednesday afternoon in a section of Robeson County.

The Hilly Branch community was one of the areas hit by the storm, which popped up about 4 p.m.

News13 viewer Amber Mcmillan submitted these photos taken as the hail pelted her home. There were no reports of any serious damage.





Photos courtesy of Amber Mcmillan

Meteorologist Tony Chiavaroli said the storm cell that passed through the region had the capability of producing this type of hail.