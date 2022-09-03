ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 41-year-old woman who has been missing since Aug. 28.

Jennifer Lowery of St. Pauls was last seen on Saturday night, Aug. 28, at 234 Decker Road, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

She is 5-foot-8, weighs about 150 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, black leggings and flip-flops.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3100.

