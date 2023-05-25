ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A woman died in a house fire Wednesday night in Robeson County, emergency management director Stephanie Chavis told News13.
The woman, who Chavis estimated to be about 70, died in the fire that happened on Southfield Road, off Norment Road near Lumberton.
Fire crews remained on the scene until about 4 a.m., Chavis said. Multiple agencies responded, including Raft Swamp Fire Department, Deep Branch Fire Rescue, the Robeson County Fire Marshal’s Office and Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
No cause of the fire was given. Count on News13 for updates.
