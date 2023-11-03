LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A woman was hit by a tractor-trailer and killed early Friday morning on Interstate 95 in Lumberton, police said.
It happened at about 1:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 between mile markers 17 and 18, Lumberton police said. No other injuries were reported.
The woman’s name has not been released, and the incident remains under investigation, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lumberton Police Officer Stephen Jacobs at 910-671-3845.
