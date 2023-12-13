PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) — A woman’s car was hit by a train Wednesday morning at the Odum Street and West Railroad Street crossing in Pembroke, according to Pembroke Police Chief Adrian Hunt.
Hunt said the woman suffered unknown injuries and was taken to the hospital for further care.
The crash is being investigated by Pembroke police along with CSX police, Hunt said.
