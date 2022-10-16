ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Highway 904 near Marietta in Robeson County has been shut down in both directions because of a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
The wreck happened at about 4:10 p.m. Sunday near Renegade Drive, NCDOT said.
No additional information was immediately available.
