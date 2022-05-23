MICRO, N.C. (WNCN) — A person tried to set a police car on fire Saturday night in a Johnston County town, according to officials.

The incident involved a marked police cruiser in the town of Micro, which is midway between Kenly and Selma on Interstate 95.

Micro Police Chief T. Macon Jones said someone used a Roman candle during the arson attempt.

A photo from the police department showed the device beside the front passenger wheel aimed up into the wheel well.

Police said a small blue car with 30-day tags was spotted at the scene. A man was inside and a woman was possibly a passenger, Jones said.

Photo from Micro police

Jones left a phone number for tips: 919-284-1355.