LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) — Two Romanian women arrested Friday by Laurens police are accused of using children in an elaborate fraud operation.

Investigators said they think Lidia Varga and Iasmina Rostas have traveled across the country, scamming people and stores along the way. They both face several charges, including obtaining goods under false pretense and cruelty to children.

Laurens police officers were holding a fundraiser at a Walmart on Friday when they saw people running out of the store. While investigating, they learned Varga and Rostas had an infant and 11-year-old boy with them.

When officers searched their car, they said they found nearly $3,500 in small bills and many gift cards and other items in their car, including baby formula.

Police Chief Keith Grounsell said their investigation has led them to believe that the women are part of a “multi-state fraud operation.”

“They were out there in the community and going to different Walmarts and Targets,” Grounsell said. “They were asking people for money saying that their baby’s starving, they don’t have any money and they don’t have money to pay their rent and buy formula. People would buy these items for them or give them cash. They would, in turn, go return them almost immediately and ask for cash. If the store wouldn’t give them cash, they’d give them a gift card. They would turn around, try and buy something else, and then return it for cash.”

Investigators said they found evidence of the alleged scam in their vehicle.

“These people had receipts in their vehicle spanning from Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, New Jersey and New Hampshire where they were doing this exact same thing,” Grounsell said. “It’s a Romanian sleight-of-hand scam.”

Grounsell said the women were exploiting the children and utilizing them to prey on people’s kind hearts.

“The problem we’re seeing is they have different children with them at different times,” he said.

The children found with the women have been placed in the custody of the state Department of Social Services, and Laurens police are working with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Department of Homeland Security to learn more about the scam.

“These specific ladies, their role was to return the items to try to get cash or to beg and use the kids to play at people’s empathy,” Grounsell said. “I don’t want to get into details about where the money’s going, but it’s definitely not staying locally with them.”