ALLENDALE, S.C. (STORYFUL/QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A tornado emergency was issued for Allendale, South Carolina, on Tuesday, April 5, as the National Weather Service warned residents to take shelter during the “life-threatening” situation.

Livestream footage filmed by Corey Tharin shows his evacuation as the funnel cloud looms in the distance.

According to the National Weather Service, a Tornado Warning was issued Tuesday for southern Bamberg County in central South Carolina and south-central Orangeburg County in central South Carolina.

At 4 p.m. Tuesday, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located over Allendale, moving northeast at 35 MPH, the NWS said.

“This is a particularly dangerous situation. Take cover now!” the NWS said in an alert. “If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to an interior room or closet on the lowest floor of a sturdy building immediately.”

The NWS forecast developing thunderstorms to potentially form rotations across Georgia, North and South Carolina.