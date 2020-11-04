Roy Cooper re-elected as Governor of North Carolina, projections show

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper has defeated Republican challenger Lt. Gov. Dan Forest and will be re-elected in the race for governor for North Carolina.

Cooper comfortably led his Republican opponent, Forest, during most polls throughout the election season.

Cooper was banking on the support of voters who approved of his handling of the coronavirus, while Forest aimed to appeal to business owners and K-12 public school parents dissatisfied with the state’s slow reopening.

The race between Cooper and Forest has attracted attention from outside groups, which have spent millions to shape voter attitudes.

Cooper entered the final weeks of his reelection campaign having significantly outraised his opponent.

Forest took in nearly $4 million from July 1 to Oct. 17. Cooper received more than $17 million during that time.

The bulk of contributions to Forest came from individual donors.

Cooper got most of his money from outside political groups.