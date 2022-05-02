LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Lenoir police officers took an unusual call Saturday, to say the least.

“File this one under other duties,” the department wrote on its Facebook page after receiving a call over the weekend about an emu that was on the loose in a residential neighborhood.

The female emu, named Kevin, was observed on Saturday laying down beside a father and his three children on Eastwood Park Drive, officers said. The father was the one who called the police for assistance.

Upon their arrival, officers used a dog leash and fed Kevin by the hand, leading her into a neighbor’s backyard.

Caldwell County Animal Enforcement arrived a short time later and discovered Kevin lived in Moravian Falls, more than 30 miles away.