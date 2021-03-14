Rural South Carolina hospital loses $8 million in pandemic

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — A hospital that serves part of rural South Carolina said it lost more than $8 million last fiscal year in large part because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg said that loss from July 2019 to June 2020 should be covered by COVID-19 aid expected to be doled out over the next several years.

The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg reported that the pandemic hurt the hospital system’s finances both through fewer visits to clinics and specialists as patients worried about getting the virus and with extra costs in protecting people and workers from being infected and paying contract workers.