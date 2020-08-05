Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively ‘deeply and unreservedly sorry’ for plantation wedding in SC

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (CNN/WCBD) – Actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively say they regret having their wedding on a former plantation in South Carolina.

The couple got married back in 2012 at Boone Hall and Reynolds discussed the event in a recent interview. Reynolds said having their wedding there is “Something we’ll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for.”

He added that “repatterning and challenging lifelong social conditioning is a job that doesn’t end.”

Reynolds said it’s impossible to reconcile, but that he and Lively are trying to take action. In June, the couple donated $200,000 dollars to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. And last year they made a pair of $1 million dollar donations to the civil rights organizations.

Boone Hall released the following statement in response:

“We treasure all our relationships with couples that have chosen to get married at Boone Hall, and, when needed, respond to them in private, honest, and personal discussions to address any concerns they may have. The discussions are heartfelt as we want to listen and put love and respect at the center of any issues that arise. We will always work to be a part of the solution for our couples, not a part of the problem.”