S.C. Department of Revenue issuing 400,000 rebate checks this week

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – More than 1.2 million qualifying taxpayers will receive $50 rebate checks over the next month, with 400,000 checks being prepared and issued this week.

“This is great news for South Carolina’s taxpayers,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “Any time the government funds essential programs and agencies and has money left over, we should strive to send it back to the people who earned it. I’m proud of the Department of Revenue’s work towards getting these checks to South Carolinians as quickly and as efficiently as they’ve been able to.”

Rebates are being issued in zip code order, and most eligible taxpayers will receive their check by December 2. Married couples who filed a joint 2018 South Carolina Individual Income Tax Return will receive one $50 rebate check.

SCDOR Director Hartley Powell said he is proud the agency was able to begin issuing so many rebate checks so soon after the Oct. 15 tax extension deadline. “We’re on time and on target,” Powell said. “We want to ensure checks are in taxpayers’ hands in time for the holidays.”

To qualify for the rebate, you must have:

Filed your 2018 South Carolina Individual Income Tax Return by Oct. 15, 2019.

A 2018 South Carolina tax liability of at least $50 after credits.

If you have questions about the $50 rebate, visit dor.sc.gov/rebate, email SCRebate@dor.sc.gov, or call 1-844-898-8542.