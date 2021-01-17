S.C. deputies involved in two-county high-speed chase that ends in crash

CHESTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Chester County Sherriff’s Deputies say they were involved in a two-county high speed chase along with S.C. Highway Patrol and Chester City Police Department on Saturday morning.

The chase began on S.C. 9 west and went all the way into Union County, S.C. before going back into Chester County and crashing.

LaGeorge Raul Jackson, 30, of Lexington County has been identified as the suspect.

At a speed of 100 mph, Jackson’s vehicle turned onto Hardin Strait Road when he lost control of the car, fell off the roadway, hit a tree and flipped over.

Police immediately put Jackson in custody and he was then transported to the hospital to treat injuries. No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

Photo of the suspect vehicle following the crash. Credit: Chester County Sheriff’s Office

Jackson will be charged with failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension, driving under the influence, possession of a stolen car and a seatbelt violation.

Jackson is also a suspect for two armed robberies in both Elgin and Aiken, S.C. He is the suspect in the initial carjacking of the vehicle in Columbia, S.C.

This incident is still under investigation.