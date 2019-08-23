S.C. hospitals seeing cases of lung illnesses possibly linked to vaping

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA/AP) – Prisma Health in Greenville confirmed they have seen cases of lung illnesses that may possibly be linked to vaping, but cannot confirm the number of cases.

AnMed Health and Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System told News13’s sister station WSPA 7 News they have not seen any cases yet.

North Carolina hospitals are still investigating three confirmed cases, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

More than 150 people in 15 states have experienced severe lung illnesses that may be linked to e-cigarettes or other vaping products, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those 15 states include California, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin from June 28 to August 20.

Health officials have only been counting certain lung illnesses in which the person had vaped within three months.

In most cases, patients have reported having breathing difficulty, shortness of breath and/or chest pain before hospitalization, CDC said. Some people reported mild to moderate gastrointestinal illness including vomiting and diarrhea and fatigue as well.

No single vaping device or liquid is associated with the illnesses, according to the CDC.

No deaths have been reported, according to CDC.

WSPA 7 News reached out Bon Secours St. Francis Health System but has not heard back at this time.

