MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Sit down and enjoy a third helping of the Crystal Coast’s finest restaurants that will be featured on The Food Network.

Morehead City’s famous Sanitary Fish Market & Restaurant will be shown on “Diners, Drive-In & Dives: Triple D Nation” at 9 p.m. and midnight this Friday. It’s the third Crystal Coast restaurant to appear on the show in just weeks.

Amos Mosquito’s in Atlantic Beach started off the good-food segments on Sept. 30. On Friday, Morehead City’s Floyd’s 1921 was featured on the popular show with host Guy Fieri.

Sanitary Fish Market is located at 501 Evans St. in Morehead City. It specializes in an assortment of seafood like oysters, shrimp and fried calamari. While the seafood is the big draw to the location, there is also chicken parmesan, burgers and much more.

The show is in its 36th season. Click here to see when the episodes that feature the Crystal Coast businesses will air next.