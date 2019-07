COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina public utility Santee Cooper has hired a new leader and will pay him about twice as much as its last permanent director.

The utility’s Board of Directors voted Tuesday to immediately hire Mark Bonsall as CEO.

He comes to South Carolina after retiring as chief executive at Salt River Project, an Arizona utility.

The board agreed to pay Bonsall $1.1 million a year and gave him an 18-month contract to lead the publicly owned utility into an uncertain future.