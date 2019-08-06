SC authorities find child dead in car, arrest 2

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) – Authorities in South Carolina say they’ve arrested two people in connection with a child found dead in a car.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release that investigators responded Monday to a report of a child left in a vehicle on a road 60 miles (97 kilometers) outside of Charleston. First responders pronounced the child dead at the scene.

Investigators arrested 49-year-old Rita Pangalangan and 41-year-old Larry King. Both were awaiting a bond hearing Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office says South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s child fatality units are helping investigate.

The child’s age and cause of death haven’t been released.

