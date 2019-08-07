SC authorities find teen with special needs dead in car

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) – Authorities in South Carolina say a teenager with special needs has died after being left in a car for hours. They’ve arrested two people in connection with the girl’s death.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release that investigators responded Monday to a report of a child locked in a vehicle 60 miles (95 kilometers) outside of Charleston. First responders pronounced the 13-year-old girl dead at the scene. Colleton County Fire official Barry McRoy told news outlets the victim appeared to have been in the car for at least two hours.

Investigators arrested Rita Pangalangan and Larry King. Both were awaiting bond hearings Tuesday.

Pangalangan is a teacher in the Colleton County School District. District spokesman Sean Gruber told news outlets she’s been placed on paid leave.

