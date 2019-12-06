SC beer delivery drivers join human trafficking task force

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A new group has joined South Carolina’s human trafficking task force – the SC Beer Wholesalers Association.

The organization delivers beer to more than 11,000 retail accounts across the state, which means about one million delivery stops, said Attorney General Alan Wilson on Friday. The drivers will be trained in how to spot signs of human trafficking.

“Now that they’re a member of the association, they’re going to train their drivers because they’re walking into all the restaurants and all the bars and all the grocery stores and they’re seeing first hand,” said Wilson.

Drivers also will carry quick-reference cards on how to report suspected trafficking. The association’s delivery trucks will also get new signs that give the Human Trafficking Hotline, which will be seen by drivers all over the state.

The task force is made up of law enforcement, victim services providers, faith-based groups, nonprofit groups and industries. It includes more than 300 groups and organizations.

Wilson said the drivers are going to be publishing signs on the trucks with the Human Trafficking Hotline and promoting the Human Trafficking Task Force and how to do outreach and educate people. “So they’re going to be a huge asset to help us raise awareness of human trafficking in South Carolina,” said Wilson.

The state restaurant and lodging association joined recently and will train hotel and restaurant workers on how to spot the signs of human trafficking, and how to report it if they do.