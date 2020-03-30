SC candidates gear up for races as filing closes

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Monday was the deadline for candidates to file for the 2020 General Election in South Carolina for many offices.
Several local races are happening across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Here is a list of candidates who have filed in a few of those races:
City of Florence: Mayor
- Teresa Myers Ervin (D)
- Bryan Braddock (R)
- George D Jebaily (D)
- Barry S McDadden (D)
Horry County Council
- Cam Crawford (R)
- Gary Loftus (R)
- Terry Fowler (R)
- Marshall E Russell (R)
- Rome Prince (R)
- Mark Causey (R)
- Danny J. Hardee (R)
- Stephen Whisnant (R)
- Dennis DiSabato (R)
- Jeremy Halpin (R)
- Ian Guerin (R)
- Karon Rabon Mitchell (R)
Horry County Sheriff
- Phillip E Thompson (R)
Horry County Coroner
- Robert L. Edge Jr. (R)
Florence County Sheriff
- Darrin Yarborough (D)
- Glen Kirby (R)
- TJ Joye (R)
- Jody Lynch (D)
For more info on the 2020 election process, click here.
