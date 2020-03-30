SC candidates gear up for races as filing closes

A bowl of stickers for those taking advantage of early voting, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Steubenville, Ohio. Elections officials in the four states, Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio, holding presidential primaries next week say they have no plans to postpone voting amid widespread disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Instead, they are taking extraordinary steps to ensure that voters can cast ballots and polling places are clean. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Monday was the deadline for candidates to file for the 2020 General Election in South Carolina for many offices.

Several local races are happening across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Here is a list of candidates who have filed in a few of those races:

City of Florence: Mayor

Teresa Myers Ervin (D)

Bryan Braddock (R)

George D Jebaily (D)

Barry S McDadden (D)

Horry County Council

Cam Crawford (R)

Gary Loftus (R)

Terry Fowler (R)

Marshall E Russell (R)

Rome Prince (R)

Mark Causey (R)

Danny J. Hardee (R)

Stephen Whisnant (R)

Dennis DiSabato (R)

Jeremy Halpin (R)

Ian Guerin (R)

Karon Rabon Mitchell (R)

Horry County Sheriff

Phillip E Thompson (R)

Horry County Coroner

Robert L. Edge Jr. (R)

Florence County Sheriff

Darrin Yarborough (D)

Glen Kirby (R)

TJ Joye (R)

Jody Lynch (D)

For more info on the 2020 election process, click here.

