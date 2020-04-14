SC cleans up from its deadliest tornado outbreak since 1984

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, left, looks on as Emergency Management Division Director Kim Stenson speaks during a briefing on severe weather and the new coronavirus outbreak on Monday, April 13, 2020, in West Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina continues to clean up from the state’s deadliest tornado outbreak in 36 years.

Nine people were killed as a series of twisters moved from one end of the state to the other Monday morning. Meteorologists have counted at least nine tornadoes and said more are likely to be added.

They are carefully tracing damage paths that in some cases spread across several counties and dozens of miles.

Monday was the deadliest day for tornadoes in South Carolina since a March 1984 outbreak brought 12 twisters to the northern part of the state. That outbreak 36 years ago killed 15 people.