SC company invited to White House to speak on COVID-19 relief initiative

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston business was recognized by the White House for its initiative to help combat the coronavirus.

Brackish was recognized for its Mask-by-Makers Initiative, in which the company has donated over 2,000 masks to hospitals and healthcare facilities in 31 states and providing two complimentary masks with all online orders.

Ben Ross, co-founder of Brackish, represented the company at the White House Rose Garden and had the opportunity to meet members of the Trump family and other White House staff.

“I was honored to have been asked by the White House to discuss how small businesses can support the country’s efforts in combating COVID-19… We are all in this together, and if we can help support our front-line workers, that’s the least we can do right now.” BEN ROSS, CO-FOUNDER, BRACKISH

Ross was invited by President Trump to the podium to speak on the initiative and shared his optimism for the country.