SC couple facing child sex, sex trafficking charges

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said Tuesday two people were arrested and charged for their involvement in a sex trafficking case.

Deputies said Shannon Nadine Garland, 48, of Belton, and Gary Wayne Garland, Jr, 49, of Belton, were originally arrested on criminal sexual conduct charges, but additional warrants were obtained after further investigation.

The Department of Social Services removed the underage victims.

Gary Garland has been charged with 10 counts of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor, four counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, three counts of incest, trafficking a victim under 18 years of age, engaging a child under 18 for sexual performance, unlawful neglect of a child, dissemination of obscene materials and four counts of distribution of schedule II narcotic to a minor under 18.

Shannon Garland has been charged with seven counts of first degree exploitation of a minor, two counts second degree criminal sexual conduct, second degree accessory to a criminal sexual conduct with a minor and unlawful neglect of a child, according to the Anderson County Detention Center.

Both have been booked into the Anderson County Detention Center and denied bond.