SC Democrats want McMaster to call emergency session to repeal school mask mandate ban

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As COVID-19 cases surge across the state, South Carolina House Democrats are calling for Governor Henry McMaster to call an emergency session to repeal Proviso 1.108, which bans schools from requiring masks.

Proviso 1.108 is in the state budget, which bans schools from using state funds to have any sort of mask requirement in schools.

“With the Delta variant on the rise — and because all children under the age of 12 are unvaccinated — it will be disasters if school districts do not take action,” House Democratic Leader Todd Rutherford said in a statement.

Rutherford said local districts must act to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and should be allowed to act without the threat of being sued by Attorney General Alan Wilson.

“The last thing the State of South Carolina should be doing right now is tying the hands of local leaders who want to protect their communities,” Rutherford said.

Education advocacy group, SC for Ed, also called on cities and school districts to require masks. One school district is shifting back to virtual learning due to the increase in cases. The City of Columbia passed a mask mandate for schools, but Wilson said it violates state law. The mayor says it doesn’t because the city would use its own money to pay for the supplies, not state money.

Schools in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee who responded to a News13 request Monday aren’t aware of any plans to challenge McMaster.

News13 has reached out to the governor’s office for comment and we are waiting to hear back.