SC Department of Health and Human Services Director Joshua Baker resigns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster announced that Director of the SC Department of Health and Human Services (SCDHHS) Joshua Baker resigned from his position, effective January 11, 2021.

“Director Baker has served our state with distinction in several capacities for nearly a decade, and he will leave the Department of Health and Human Services better than it was when he arrived…Over the past three years, he has simultaneously prioritized the health of South Carolinians and the financial health of our state as a whole. His leadership and expertise have served our people well and will be missed.” GOV. HENRY MCMASTER

Gov. McMaster will work with state healthcare leaders and members of the General Assembly to advise and assist him throughout the selection process.