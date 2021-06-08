SC Dept. of Education providing $39M in emergency assistance to non-public schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Education on Tuesday announced plans to allocate $38,702,511 in emergency funds to non-public schools to cover “COVID-19 reimbursements and future expenditures.”

The money will come from the $2.75 billion allocated to the nationwide Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools (EANS) program, which was created as part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act.

Funds from the program are distributed to states “based on each state’s relative number of children aged 5 through 17 at or below 185% of poverty who are enrolled in non-public schools in the state.”

111 non-public schools in South Carolina will receive assistance. To be eligible, a school must:

Be a non-profit school

Be accredited, licensed, or otherwise approved to operate in accordance with State law

Have existed and operated prior to March 13, 2020

Have not and will not apply for and receive a loan under the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) (15 U.S.C. 636(a)(37)) that is made on or after December 27, 2020.

The funds can be used for the following, according to the South Carolina Department of Education: