SC Dept. of Juvenile Justice workers protest long shifts, safety concerns

Workers are protesting at the Dept. of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. (WSPA)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — Some South Carolina Dept. of Juvenile Justice workers are protesting long shifts and safety concerns Friday.

Security staff walked off at the facility on Broad River Rd. in Columbia to protest 24-36 hour shifts they say they’ve had to work. Teachers, who were supposed to work this morning, are also protesting, according to a WSPA crew on scene.

One teacher said she doesn’t feel safe in the facility and wants to be out there to show support for the staff.

We previously reported that lawmakers were reviewing the DJJ after allegations of staffing shortages and increases in violence.

