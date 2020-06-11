SC Dept. of Workforce reports increase in weekly unemployment claims

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina initial unemployment insurance claims saw an increase in weekly unemployment claims across the state, according to data from the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

The advance numbers for the week ending June 6 totaled 22,734, an increase of 3,748 compared to the previous week’s count of 18,986.

This data means 22,734 people who live and work in the state filed an initial claim last week.

“Although we were hoping for the eighth week in reported decreases in South Carolina, that is not the case for the claim week of week of May 31 – June 6, 2020,” said Dan Ellzey, Executive Director, S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

“The above tables indicate the top 10 industries with the highest number of initial claims being filed for both claim weeks. While the restaurant and tourism industry continue to come back to life, it is still experiencing high unemployment numbers. A few other examples of why we may be experiencing higher initial claims numbers could be contributed to the following reasons:

• This is the third year we have noticed an uptick in initial claims being filed the week after Memorial Day. The specifics of this 3-year trend are unclear, but worth mentioning.

• Manufacturers, which are represented in four of the industry sectors above, are still dealing with supply chain constraints and potential reduced demand overall; a trickle-down effect experienced by this industry as opposed to the immediate shut down of leisure and hospitality businesses at the onset of COVID-19.

• Temporary staffing agencies experienced large layoffs, in part due to their connection to manufacturing and healthcare – sectors that are both still experiencing layoffs.

Since March 15, 2020, the agency has paid more than $2.1 billion in a combination of South Carolina UI benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (for the self-employed and others), the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ($600 per week) program and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (extension of benefits for 13 weeks) program.

