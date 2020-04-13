SC deputy, another person die after crash between patrol car, vehicle

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD/WBTW) – A deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has died following an early morning collision.

Officials say the deputy was on patrol in the 2400 block of Savannah Highway in West Ashley when a vehicle collided into his patrol car around 1:40 a.m. Monday.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jeremy Ladue (Courtesy: CCSO Facebook)

Both the deputy and other motorist were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

CCSO later reported the deputy, Jeremy Ladue, and the driver of the vehicle did not survive their injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol has been called in to investigate the crash.

Officials say Ladue has served the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office since February 2019 and patrolled the West Ashley district.

Midway Fire Rescue offered the condolences following the crash in a Twitter post, saying, in part, “our thoughts and prayers are with the Charleston County Sheriffs Office.”

