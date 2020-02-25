SC deputy killed while serving eviction order in Sumter Co.

SUMTER, S.C. (WBTW) – Authorities say a Sumter County deputy was killed while attempting to serve an eviction order Tuesday morning.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Cpl. Andrew Gillette was struck in the chest while attempting to serve a detention order and eviction notice with other deputies at 3120 Thomas Sumter Highway on Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Anthony Dennis said the suspect, and only person in the house at the time, fired multiple shots at deputies, hitting Cpl. Gillette in the chest. No other deputies were injured.

Deputies returned fire and shot the suspect, who also died. That person has not been identified.

Cpl. Gillette, 37, served honorably as a Sumter County Sheriff’s Deputy since October 2013.

“Our deepest condolences and our prayers are with his family, especially his wife and son,” the department posted on social media. “We ask that you all keep Cpl. Gillette’s family and our entire Sumter County Sheriff’s Office family in your prayers. “

Serve and Connect, with assistance from South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association, South Carolina Police Chiefs Association and South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Association, has established an online fundraiser in memory of Cpl. Gillette.

Donations can be made by going to www.serveandconnect.net. 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to the Gillette family.