SC DEW says quarantine does not qualify for unemployment

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina’s Department of Employment and Workforce says you do not qualify for unemployment benefits if you are quarantined due to the pandemic.

If you’re quarantined due to the virus, have to stay home to care for children or if you’re self-employed, you don’t qualify.

The agency says you must be both willing and able to work to receive unemployment benefits.

The Department of Employment and Workforce says it’s waiting on federal funding, which could help some people, like Paul Keller, who has been out of work for the last two weeks.

“Not having no income coming in, I have a family to take care of. It will take a grown man and put him on his knees quick, I’ll just say it that way,” said Keller who is an assistant manager to Family Dollar.

The department encourages people who are unsure of whether or not they will qualify to submit an application; even if they’re denied, they will be in the system which should speed up the process once federal funds are available.