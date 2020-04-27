SC Election Commission says June statewide primaries, runoffs to proceed as scheduled despite COVID-19

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina Election Commission announced Monday that the June 9 statewide primaries and June 23 runoffs are set proceed as scheduled.
According to a news release, the SEC “has no authority to delay the primaries or deviate from current law in conducting elections. Voting options remains unchanged. Voters should prepare now to exercise their right to vote by choosing the best option for them.”
The following are the two options for voters in South Carolina:
VOTE ABSENTEE:
- Those qualified are asked to vote absentee as soon as possible
- If voting absentee by mail, you should apply now
- In-person absentee voting at county voter registration offices begin May 4
- Qualifications:
- Being 65 or older
- Having a disability (including an illness or injury)
- Attending a sick or disabled person
VOTE ON ELECTION DAY:
- Election officials are taking steps to protect health of voters, poll managers
- Poll managers – will receive COVID-19 training on applying social distancing and maintaining sanitary conditions in the polling place
- Election officials are working to source:
- Masks, face shields and gloves for poll managers
- Sneeze guards for check-in stations
- Sanitizing wipes for voters and poll managers
- Hand sanitizer for voters and poll managers
- Cotton swabs for making selections on the touchscreens.
- Check in stations and voting equipment will be spaced at least six feet apart
- Some polling places will be relocated or consolidated due to the pandemic. Election officials are working to find new locations and recruit new managers after some have declined to serve, and some voters will vote at a different polling place
Voters can prepare by:
- Making sure you are registered to vote
- Visit scvotes.org to check to see if you are registered
- Register or update your address
- Bring your Photo ID, or voter registration card
- Check your polling place at scvotes.org before going to the polls
- Wear a protective mask
- Bring your own pen for signing the poll list
- Practice social distancing by spacing yourself at least six feet apart from others
- Be patient