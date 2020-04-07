SC Emergency Management sends out a public alert for ‘Stay at Home or Work’ order

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division sent out a public alert to cell phones and other devices just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The message coincided with the time the governor’s mandatory “Stay at Home or Work” order began.

Gov. McMaster says everyone should stay home unless working, visiting famly, recreating outdoors or getting necessary goods or supplies.

You may receive a “Civil Emergency Message” on your mobile devices and through commercial radio, TV & NOAA Weather Radio.

Last week an emergency alert sent to cell phones, causing the SCEMD website to crash temporarily.