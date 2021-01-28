South Carolina first state to detect new COVID-19 variant, 1 case in Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) — Two cases of a COVID-19 variant that first emerged in South Africa have been detected in South Carolina, making it the first state in the nation to have a case.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control was notified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention yesterday that it had detected the B.1.351 variant — originally found in South Africa — in a South Carolina sample. DHEC found a separate case yesterday.

Both cases are in adults, with one from the Lowcountry and the other from the Pee Dee area.

Health officials said that the existing vaccine works against the variant, and that there is no current evidence that the variant causes a more severe illness.

“The arrival of the SARS-CoV-2 variant in our state is an important reminder to all South Carolinians that the fight against this deadly virus is far from over,” Brannon Traxler, the interim public health director of DHEC, said in an announcement on Thursday. “While more COVID-19 vaccines are on the way, supplies are still limited. Every one of us must recommit to the fight by recognizing that we are all on the front lines now. We are all in this together.”

DHEC said there is no known travel history or connection between the two cases.

“We know that viruses mutate to live and live to mutate,” Traxler said. “That’s why it’s crucial that we all continue to do our part by taking small actions that make a big difference. These include wearing our masks, staying at least six feet apart from others, avoiding large crowds, washing our hands, getting tested often, and when we can, getting vaccinated. These are the best tools for preventing the spread of the virus, no matter the strain.”

Count on News13 for updates.