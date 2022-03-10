BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Forestry Commission on Thursday announced that an employee is facing multiple arson charges for a string of suspicious wildfires in northern Berkeley County near the Francis Marion National Forest.

Brad Chance, 52, is being charged with three counts of “willfully burning lands of another” in connection to the fires, which he allegedly set throughout January and February.

The arrest came after an investigation by the Forestry Commission’s law enforcement division and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

Chance was hired in February of 2021 as a forestry technician. He worked in Berkeley and Charleston Counties.

He has been suspended without pay.