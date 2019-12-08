SC Governor’s Mansion open house to show off Christmas decor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and his family are opening up the governor’s mansion on Monday to show off their Christmas decorations.

The open house at the mansion will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the governor’s residence in downtown Columbia.

Admission is free, but first lady Peggy McMaster is asking guests to bring gifts of canned goods that will be donated to Harvest Host Food Bank.

The governor’s mansion was decorated by the Columbia Garden Club and includes Christmas trees and poinsettias from farms in Lexington.

There will be a farm scene built from gingerbread by governor’s mansion executive chef Jared Hudson and wreaths that were made by prison inmates.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will show up and there will be hot cocoa and cookies, the first lady said in a statement.

The governor’s staff will also offer tours by appointment on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings through Dec. 19 for people who call the mansion ahead of time.