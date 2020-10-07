SC healthcare providers arrested in $100M telemedicine fraud scheme

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – More than 40 people were charged in connection with an “expansive health care fraud schemes across South Carolina and Georgia,” resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars in fraudulent bills.

The charges were announced by The US Attorney for the District of SC, Peter McCoy Jr., on Wednesday in partnership with Bobby L. Christine, the US Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

Investigators believe that “telemedicine executives allegedly paid doctors and nurse practitioners to order unnecessary durable medical equipment, genetic and other diagnostic testing, and pain medications, either without any patient interaction or with only a brief telephonic conversation with patients they had never met or seen.”

Over the past week in SC, four doctors and one nurse were charged “in a telemedicine-based health care fraud and kickback conspiracy, involving more than $100 million in fraudulent billings.”

The individuals signed prescriptions based on telehealth sessions, “often times without meeting or speaking with the patients.”

Eight other individuals and one corporation were charged for using “offshore call centers and fraudulent telemedicine to bill hundreds of millions of dollars for durable medical equipment that was not medically necessary.”

The charges were brought as part of Operation Rubber Stamp.